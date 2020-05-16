Peel Hunt Raises Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 3,450

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Renishaw in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Renishaw to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target (down previously from GBX 3,200 ($42.09)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,481.67 ($45.80).

RSW opened at GBX 3,728 ($49.04) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,256.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,628.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.39) and a one year high of GBX 4,374 ($57.54).

In related news, insider William Lee purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,327 ($43.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,943 ($39,388.32).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

