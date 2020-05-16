Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,840 ($24.20) to GBX 1,770 ($23.28) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultra Electronics to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,174.29 ($28.60).

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 1,885 ($24.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,924.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,043.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,446 ($19.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 39.20 ($0.52) per share. This is a positive change from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In related news, insider Martin Broadhurst bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,485 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

