Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at GBX 6.26 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.10 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

