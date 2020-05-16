Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) – Stock analysts at G.Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Gabelli cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of PAHC opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 595,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.