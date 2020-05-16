Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 936,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $50,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $70.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

