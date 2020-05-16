Physicians Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,880 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,210% compared to the typical volume of 87 call options.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $15.23 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

