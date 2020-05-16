Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MAV opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Pioneer Municipal High from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

