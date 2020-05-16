Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphatec in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphatec’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 154.10%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

ATEC stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.97. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 107.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

