Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delek US in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 14.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 38.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $3,152,000.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

