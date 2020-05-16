Piper Sandler Weighs in on Brighthouse Financial Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHF. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

