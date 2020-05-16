Piper Sandler Weighs in on TapImmune Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRKR)

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TapImmune in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TapImmune’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

MRKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TapImmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.18.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. TapImmune has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.64.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

