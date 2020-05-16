Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec lowered Premier Oil to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Premier Oil to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Premier Oil to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 78.57 ($1.03).

PMO stock opened at GBX 26.70 ($0.35) on Tuesday. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.24 million and a PE ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.11.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,800 ($3,683.24). Insiders have purchased 20,678 shares of company stock worth $590,186 over the last quarter.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

