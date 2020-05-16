Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRGS. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

