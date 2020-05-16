Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Issued By KeyCorp

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOLF. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Acushnet stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acushnet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Acushnet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Acushnet by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 23,083 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.