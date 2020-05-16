Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Amedisys Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2020 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.20.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $177.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.63. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $218.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 88,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and sold 56,716 shares worth $10,345,058. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

