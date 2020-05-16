Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.