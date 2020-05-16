Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Insiders bought 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

