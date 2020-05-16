Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Albireo Pharma Inc Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.38). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALBO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $384.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $31,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $34,641. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 255,809 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 972,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 330,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 83,229 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

