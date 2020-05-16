Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

In other news, CEO Chintu Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,370.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Meister purchased 353,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,140.31. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,439 shares in the company, valued at $476,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 643,149 shares of company stock worth $2,173,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

