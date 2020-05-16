Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BGS. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of BGS opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.19. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Motco acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 674.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1,414.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

