Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio Inc Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.95) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.00). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($15.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($15.80) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $143.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,098,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,178,000 after acquiring an additional 67,060 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,751,000 after acquiring an additional 996,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after acquiring an additional 145,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

