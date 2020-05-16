Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Increased by Analyst

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.98). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

BLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $143.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.99) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,098,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 271,505 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $5,981,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 330.3% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

