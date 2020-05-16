Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lifted by Analyst

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.16) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($4.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLUE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Shares of BLUE opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.38. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.99) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in bluebird bio by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 57,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

