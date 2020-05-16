Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Cut by Piper Sandler

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

FATE stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,275,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

