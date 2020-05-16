Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Decreased by Analyst

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hercules Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

HTGC stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 299,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.