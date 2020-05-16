Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

NYSE CHMI opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.19%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.