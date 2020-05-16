Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) Issued By Raymond James

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBI Group in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBG. TD Securities cut their price objective on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

TSE IBG opened at C$3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$2.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.97.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.80 million.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

