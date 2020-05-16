Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

AMAG has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.86.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $116,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 213,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after buying an additional 197,535 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 133,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 113,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 72,064 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

