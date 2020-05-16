Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Issued By Piper Sandler

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.