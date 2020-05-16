Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ciena Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ciena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,522,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 116.7% during the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ciena by 646.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Ciena by 720.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,645. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

