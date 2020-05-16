Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Cut by KeyCorp

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.82.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

