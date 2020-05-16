Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polarityte in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Polarityte’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 169.50% and a negative net margin of 1,636.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polarityte by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Polarityte by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

