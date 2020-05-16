Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Reduced by B. Riley

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Verso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.11 million.

VRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $475.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Verso in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Verso by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

