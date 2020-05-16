QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Posts Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. QuoteMedia had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

QMCI stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. QuoteMedia has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.18 target price on shares of QuoteMedia in a report on Friday.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

