Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RAND stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Rand Capital has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 187.34, a quick ratio of 187.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 84.10%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rand Capital stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Rand Capital worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

