Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus restated a focus list rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.37. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,500,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.