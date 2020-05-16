Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.34). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.65 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.73 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.65 price objective on Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy lowered Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.76.

Shares of ESI opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.93. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$462,839.54. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,582,085 shares in the company, valued at C$9,790,446.35. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,195,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,605.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.