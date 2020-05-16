Raymond James Weighs in on Plaza Retail REIT’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Plaza Retail REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$27.47 million during the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of C$3.98 and a one year high of C$5.22.

