RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Sells $1,650,250.84 in Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 125,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maha Saleh Ibrahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 33,221 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $425,561.01.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $36,090.00.

REAL stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. RealReal Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 58.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 133,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

