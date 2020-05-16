Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avenue Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avenue Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $160.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, Director Neil Herskowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,100 shares of company stock worth $132,241. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

