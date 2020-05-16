Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $259.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $289.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 322,908 shares in the company, valued at $154,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

