Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wave Life Sciences Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of WVE opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $353.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 614,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 28.1% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 128,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

