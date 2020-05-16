Research Analysts Set Expectations for SciPlay Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SciPlay in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of SCPL opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million.

In other SciPlay news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 379,183 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SciPlay by 632.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 98,767 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

