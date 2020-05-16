Retirement Network Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Retirement Network grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Retirement Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 346.7% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.4% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 23,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

