Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,065 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clorox were worth $45,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.23.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $209.83 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

