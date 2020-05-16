Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 47,096 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Kroger worth $47,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

