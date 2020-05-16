Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,639 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,128,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Visa worth $504,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of V opened at $183.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.86 and its 200-day moving average is $183.15. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,030 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

