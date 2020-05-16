Rhumbline Advisers Buys 34,132 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Eversource Energy worth $45,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ES stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

