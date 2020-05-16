Rhumbline Advisers Has $45.76 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of AvalonBay Communities worth $45,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

NYSE AVB opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.37. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

