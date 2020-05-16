Rhumbline Advisers Has $46.92 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Amphenol worth $46,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 70,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.